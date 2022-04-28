Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.94 EPS.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.