DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DT Midstream in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

