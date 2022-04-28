DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

