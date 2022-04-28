DODO Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, DODO has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

