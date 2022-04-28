Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 1,729,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,505,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

