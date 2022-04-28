DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock remained flat at $$6.91 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,736,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,570,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,608 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

