DigitalBits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $273.28 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00241920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00596120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,804,327 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

