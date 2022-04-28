Digital Reserve Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,368.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $469,217.75 and $1,368.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010635 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00229340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here



Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

