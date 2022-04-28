Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $189,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.24 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

