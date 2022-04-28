Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 55.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.