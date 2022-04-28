Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($50.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,966.50 ($50.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,758.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,783.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a market capitalization of £91.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($51.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,520.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

