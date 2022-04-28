Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,650 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($59.27) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($50.09) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,966.50 ($50.55) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market cap of £91.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,758.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,783.65.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($48.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,539.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

