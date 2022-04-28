Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $272,256.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,032,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.