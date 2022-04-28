Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Deluxe has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.