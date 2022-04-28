DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.69 million and $1.36 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.06 or 0.07308353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00054590 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,962,689 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

