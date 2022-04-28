Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Cap of $77.01 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $77.01 million and $1.32 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.42 or 0.07284389 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.