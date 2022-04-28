DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $154,212.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $154,212.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

