Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,201,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $439.77. 835,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.57 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

