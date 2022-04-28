Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.55. 33,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.