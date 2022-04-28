Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.88. 35,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

