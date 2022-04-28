Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

SBUX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 158,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,186. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.