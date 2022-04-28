Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,632. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

