Davis R M Inc. Has $51.68 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN stock remained flat at $$303.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.03 and its 200-day moving average is $348.86. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.