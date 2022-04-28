Davis R M Inc. Has $31.47 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

STZ traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $249.31. 853,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,385.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

