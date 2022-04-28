Davis R M Inc. Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BorgWarner by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 1,452,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

