Davis R M Inc. Has $18.79 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

