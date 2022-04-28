Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

