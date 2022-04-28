Davis R M Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,781 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 764,046 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 185.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,698,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

