Davis R M Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,604 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,356,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,529,000 after purchasing an additional 888,790 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.99 and a 200 day moving average of $312.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

