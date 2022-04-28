Davis R M Inc. Buys 227 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 5,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,103. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

