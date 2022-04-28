Davis R M Inc. Buys 17,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,720,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE USB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,685. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

