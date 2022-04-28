Davis R M Inc. Acquires Shares of 785 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 961,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

