Davis R M Inc. Acquires 3,274 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 295,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.