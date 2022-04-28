DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DATx (DATX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $25,436.04 and approximately $8,017.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

