Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Trading Down 15.4%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.