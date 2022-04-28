DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. DAOstack has a market cap of $740,450.73 and approximately $173.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.98 or 0.99822745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

