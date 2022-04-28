Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

