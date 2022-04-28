Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $265.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $252.28 on Monday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

