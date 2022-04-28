CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.54. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 552,338 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 118,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 112,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

