Cyclone Protocol Price Down 8.8% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $19,938.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.93 or 0.00269316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006397 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00272545 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005144 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

