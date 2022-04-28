Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
CYCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 70,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
