Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 70,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

