Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.55. Approximately 12,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 273,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.
CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
