Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.55. Approximately 12,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 273,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

