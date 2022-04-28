Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

CCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

