Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $12.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

