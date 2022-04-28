Credit Suisse Group Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $20.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.01 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

