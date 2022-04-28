Credit Suisse Group Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $47.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 150.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

