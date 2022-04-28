Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.84

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 520007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research firms have commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

