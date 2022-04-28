Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL opened at $72.97 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.