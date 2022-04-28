Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after acquiring an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.