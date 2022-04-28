Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

